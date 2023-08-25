Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.82. 1,529,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

