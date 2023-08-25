Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,236,000 after buying an additional 57,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,402,000 after buying an additional 597,970 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,072,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 437,805 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 914,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 424,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,143. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $629.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

