Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $265.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $273.00.

PODD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.33.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $187.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 211.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet has a 52-week low of $185.48 and a 52-week high of $335.91.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

