Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $265.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $273.00.
PODD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Insulet from $370.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $296.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet
Insulet Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet
In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Insulet
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.