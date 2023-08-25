Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Trading Down 0.5%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 22,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 132,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get Intelligent Bio Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intelligent Bio Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions makes up approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Bio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.