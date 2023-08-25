International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $156.14

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.14 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 162.35 ($2.07). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 161.85 ($2.06), with a volume of 8,457,434 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 165 ($2.11) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 186 ($2.37).

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.17. The firm has a market cap of £7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.30.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

