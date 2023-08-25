Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $508.52.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $498.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 83,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,187,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.