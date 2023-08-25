Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.78

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $9.55. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 18,284 shares trading hands.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

