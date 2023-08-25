Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.78

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and traded as low as $9.55. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 18,284 shares trading hands.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
