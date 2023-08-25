Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Shares Sold by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO cut its holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Destiny Capital Corp CO owned 1.49% of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000.

Get Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF alerts:

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. 14,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.