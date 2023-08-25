Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 21.0% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,014,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,448,652. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.27. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.