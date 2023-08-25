Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 21.0% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,014,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,448,652. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $370.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.27. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

