Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,730,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,369,129. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

