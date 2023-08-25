Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 25th (AACAY, AAL, AAN, AAOI, ADP, AMOT, ASCJF, BBAR, BELFB, BOOT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 25th:
AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $131.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. TD Cowen currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $464.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $500.00.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at Morningstar, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$129.00.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a buy rating to a reduce rating. The firm currently has C$122.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$140.00.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.
