Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for August 25th (AACAY, AAL, AAN, AAOI, ADP, AMOT, ASCJF, BBAR, BELFB, BOOT)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, August 25th:

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $131.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. TD Cowen currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $464.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $500.00.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

KAO (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $3.00.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at Morningstar, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$129.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a buy rating to a reduce rating. The firm currently has C$122.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$140.00.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

