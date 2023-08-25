Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS: CESDF):

8/14/2023 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

8/14/2023 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.75.

8/14/2023 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.60 to C$4.75.

8/11/2023 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

8/11/2023 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,370. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 5.34%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

