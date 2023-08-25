Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 28,210 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.
Institutional Trading of Cameco
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,100,000 after acquiring an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,205,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.
Cameco Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.64. Cameco has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on CCJ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.