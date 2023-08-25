Investors Research Corp Decreases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $675.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,065. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $704.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

