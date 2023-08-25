Investors Research Corp Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 129,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 554,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 116,241 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,454,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $180,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.08. 233,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,079. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.