Investors Research Corp Has $1.72 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.81. The stock had a trading volume of 786,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.