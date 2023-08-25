Investors Research Corp Purchases 16,239 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 61.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after buying an additional 7,635,573 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 27.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,697,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,387,000 after buying an additional 3,617,456 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 13,119,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,299,123. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.