Investors Research Corp Purchases 1,641 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $201.25. 163,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,594. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.57 and its 200-day moving average is $192.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

