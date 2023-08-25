Investors Research Corp Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Investors Research Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. 2,486,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.97.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

