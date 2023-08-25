Investors Research Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 609,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,676,000 after acquiring an additional 58,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 73.7% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,001,000 after acquiring an additional 233,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $97.64. 4,042,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,357. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

