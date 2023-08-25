Investors Research Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

