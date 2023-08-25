Investors Research Corp Sells 2,311 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.13% of SpartanNash worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,249.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $770.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 74.14%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.