Investors Research Corp Sells 950 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Investors Research Corp reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% in the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 685,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,187,000 after buying an additional 71,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 528,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth about $7,429,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $91,917.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,783.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,634 shares of company stock worth $16,265,337 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE R traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.92. 281,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.53.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

