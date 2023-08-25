iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 2.5%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.60. Approximately 1,301,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 13,887,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter worth $80,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

