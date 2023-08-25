IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,318,000 after buying an additional 90,188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after buying an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,111,000 after buying an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.57 and its 200 day moving average is $208.48. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $241.86.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

