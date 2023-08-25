iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Trading Up 1.1%

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.33 and last traded at $52.33. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 812,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.76.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.37.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

