iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 618.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 885,095 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $99,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,466. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

