iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,619 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

