iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $24,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,270,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,725. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.48. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $264.27. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.