iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $22,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. 225,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

