iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Investors Research Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of IWY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,323. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average is $145.81. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $165.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

