iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stake Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.71% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $50,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $104.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

