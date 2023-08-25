iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Reduced by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,466,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after acquiring an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,589,000. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.35. 21,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $121.06.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
