IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.27. 67,553 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 63,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.
IsoEnergy Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$361.73 million, a PE ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at IsoEnergy
In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$132,500.00. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
