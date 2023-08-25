Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,282 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 1.02% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 82,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 347,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,883,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 263,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 156,421 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 15,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $33.10.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2293 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

