Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 101,393.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,952,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941,391 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,688,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,816,000.

JVAL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. 27,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,264. The company has a market cap of $635.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

