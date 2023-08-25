Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 32,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $546,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.81. 11,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,665. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.