Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $10.05 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 1.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.91. 590,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,793. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3021 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

