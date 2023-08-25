Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,469 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. 988,745 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.