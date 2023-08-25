Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $13.61 Million in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 292,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,153. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $48.09.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

