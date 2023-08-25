Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $218.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,630,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.48 and its 200 day moving average is $210.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

