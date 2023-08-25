Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 151,734 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,734 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $45.60. 422,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.25. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

