Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 184 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,669,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,616,561. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,178,780 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

