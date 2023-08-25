Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 80,237 Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,237 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000.

PBUS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,142 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $28.08.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

