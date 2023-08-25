Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.45% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $33,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.92. 159,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,815. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

