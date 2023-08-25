Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,695,072. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

