Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMFree Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.97. The stock had a trading volume of 665,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,688. The company has a market capitalization of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

