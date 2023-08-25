Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $1.72 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

AFL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.20. 468,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,339. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

