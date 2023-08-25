Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $862,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,096,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,992,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 431.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 6,547,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,778,000 after buying an additional 619,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,752,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

NYSE ING traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.15. 1,046,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,520,302. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.4267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 5.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

