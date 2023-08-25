Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Increases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $202,987,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 62.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,356,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after buying an additional 1,290,515 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,111,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 4,656,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,859,000 after buying an additional 970,506 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,692,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,644. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INFY

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.